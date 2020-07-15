Salt Lake City police seek man who allegedly robbed 7-Eleven

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven.

“For today’s #WantedWednesday, after posing for this picture, this guy decided he would go over to the 7-11 and help himself to their cash drawer, completely clearing it out,” said a tweet from SLCPD. “The #community has been fantastic at helping us identify and find these offenders. Thank you!”

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Salt Lake City police on 801-799-3000 and reference case #20-113482.