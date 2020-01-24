Salt Lake City police seek missing, endangered East High student

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered teen who left East High School on Friday morning.

“Mia Barrani, 16, is missing and endangered,” an SLCPD tweet says. “She left the area of East High School at approximately 9:45 a.m. this morning.”

Mia was last seen at the school, at 840 S. 1300 East. She was wearing a yellow or green coat, red or maroon knit cap, and black gloves and boots. Mia stands about 4 feet 11 inches and weighs 110.

She communicates using “yes” and “no” answers, the tweet says.

“She may be using public transportation,” the SLCPD tweet says. “If you’ve seen Mia please call 801-799-3000 case #20-15299 #missing.”