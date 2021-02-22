Salt Lake City Police seek public’s help finding missing, endangered woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Salt Lake City Police Department, asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is missing and endangered.

Dianne Cummins, 60, was last seen Friday at 12:19 p.m. at the Motel 6 at 176 W. 600 South. It isn’t known where she was heading.

Dianne is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Silver Alert, she is known to wear a blue or gray coat, white shirt, and gray pants.

She also is mentally ill, blind and relies on a walker for assistance.

Anyone who sees Dianne or who knows where she may be is urged to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-29749.