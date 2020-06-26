Salt Lake City police seek public’s help identifying 3 suspects accused of criminal conduct in SLC demonstration

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted after a peaceful protest downtown turned violent on May 30 of this year.

“The female pictured here is wanted for felony criminal mischief and assault on a police officer,” said a statement released with the photo posted on the left in the image above.

“During the event on May 30th, 2020, she assaulted multiple officers and damaged a police vehicle.”

The suspect in the center is wanted for assaulting a police officer.

“He approached a police officer and sprayed the officer with pepper spray,” the SLCPD statement says. “The attack was unprovoked.”

The suspect pictured on the right is wanted for felony criminal mischief, arson and riot, the police statement says.

“He flipped over a police vehicle and set it on fire.”

The case number for all is 20-94360. Anyone who can share relevant information is asked to call 801-799-3000.