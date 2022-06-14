Salt Lake City police seek public’s help identifying luggage theft suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with two different felony-related luggage thefts from Salt Lake City International Airport.

“The first investigation began at 4:23 p.m. on April 4, 2022 after a passenger told officers their luggage had been lost or stolen,” an SLCPD statement says.

“Detectives with the SLCPD Airport Division reviewed surveillance footage that shows a man stepping off the UTA Trax train, walking to the baggage carousel, stealing the luggage, and walking back out to the Trax station and boarding the train.”

The second investigation began at 4:45 p.m. on May 18 after a passenger reported a piece of luggage was missing from the baggage carousel, the SLCPD press release says.

“Detectives watched surveillance footage and discovered the person stealing the second bag was the same man from the first investigation. Because the value of each bag is greater than $1,500, these thefts are being investigated as felonies,” the statement says.

Four surveillance images of the lone suspect were released by police, who say all are of the same man. Three images show the man has several distinguishable tattoos.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-802249.

The SLCPD suggested that fliers never leave bags unattended.

If bags must be checked, the SLCPD offers the following suggestions:

• Place irreplaceable or high value items in your carry-on baggage (Note: Passengers should know which items are required to be checked.)

• Reconsider purchasing luxury-branded luggage as this could catch the attention of potential thieves.

• Make your checked luggage distinctive using stickers, tape, ribbon or consider purchasing a brightly colored suitcase.

• Keep a record of what you pack and take a photo of your belongings and your luggage. Photos can be helpful during a police investigation and for insurance purposes.

• After landing, avoid unnecessary delays and head to the baggage pick-up area immediately so your bag is not left unattended when on the baggage carousel.

• Ensure your bag is clearly labeled with your contact information. For privacy reasons, an address is not necessary, but a name and phone number should be included.

• If you believe someone has stolen your luggage, be sure to file a police report and file reports with the airline and TSA.

• Report anything suspicious to an airport/airline official or airport police.