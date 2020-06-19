Salt Lake City police seek public’s help identifying suspects in aggravated robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help finding suspects in an alleged armed robbery.

The incident happened late Thursday night.

“Please help us ID this suspect in a vehicle theft,” an SLCPD tweet says.

“Suspect pretended to want to buy a car, but then she and a male suspect threatened the seller with a gun and stole the car.”

The male suspect is a Polynesian, 6 feet tall and about 190 pounds, the tweet says.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or or has information on the crime is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.

