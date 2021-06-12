Update: Salt Lake City police seek shooting suspect; 2 victims in critical, serious condition

SALT LAKE CITY, June 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were shot Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City, and have been transported to area hospitals, one in critical condition and one in serious condition.

Lt. Steve Wooldridge, SLCPD, told Gephardt Daily that police were called to a secondary scene at 12:42 p.m. after a driver dropped one man at a Maverik convenience store at 1680 S. Redwood Road. The driver then left the scene.

“We found a male with multiple gunshot wounds,” Wooldridge said. “Officers responded and gave medical aid until EMS arrived and took over,” he said.

That victim was transported to a local hospital trauma center in critical condition, Wooldridge said.

Officers then went to the shooting scene, at 1600 South and Wallace Road, to document evidence.

“We found shell casings and, low and behold, a second individual who was shot,” Wooldridge said. “He was transported in serious condition.”

The victims are age 46 and 47, he said. The shooting scene is the location of an illegal RV camping area. It is unknown whether the men or suspect were camping on the site, Wooldridge said.

As of 4 p.m., the suspect was not in custody, but police were sharing a description of the man. Based on witness accounts, Wooldridge described the person of interest as a man with a dark complexion, longer brown or black hair, wearing an orange T-shirt and blue pants. The suspect stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has a thin build, he said.

The suspected shooter is not known to be associated with a vehicle, but it’s believed someone may have given him a ride, Wooldridge said, “and if so, we would like to talk to that person.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SLCPD at 801 799-3000.