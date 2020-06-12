Salt Lake City police seek suspect in gun theft before torching of patrol car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help identifying a man photographed at the late May event during which a patrol car was torched after a firearm was removed.

“The individual in these pictures is a suspect in the theft of a firearm,” an SLCPD statement says.

“On May 30, 2020, an SLCPD patrol vehicle was vandalized and burned. Before the vehicle was set on fire, a handgun was taken from the vehicle. We believe the male in these pictures took the gun.”

Anyone who can identify the male in the photo is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department 801-799-3000. The case number is 20-94360.