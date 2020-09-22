Salt Lake City police seek suspect in similar aggravated robberies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating two aggravated robberies that occurred late Monday night and may be related.

Lt. Sweeney, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said one incident took place in the area of 700 South and 1200 East, where the suspect entered an apartment, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded the victim’s cellphone.

A short while later, a second robbery occurred, near 1100 East and 2700 South, in which the suspect accosted the victim and demanded their cellphone at gunpoint, Sweeney said.

In both cases, the suspect is believed to have been driving a white vehicle, possibly an SUV, and made similar comments to the victims.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.