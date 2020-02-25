Salt Lake City police seek suspect who slashed Samaritan near Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a man who reportedly used a knife to slash another man who stopped to ask him if he needed help Monday night.

Lt. Wierman, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said the victim told police the suspect was in traffic near 900 South and 700 East. When the victim offered to help the suspect, the suspect attacked him with a knife.

Wierman said the victim had a minor injury and was able to drive over to the nearby 7/Eleven at 1300 S. 500 East and report the incident.

The incident occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., and the suspect was last seen going into Liberty Park.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 50s, with white hair and a white beard. He was wearing a light-blue jacket, gray pants and a blue hat.

Anyone who has seen the suspect or who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000. The police would also like to hear from anyone who has surveillance video that may show the suspect.