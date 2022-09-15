Salt Lake City police seek tips after body found downtown determined to be homicide victim

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation and asking the public for tips in the case.

The investigation began with a call to dispatch at 8:25 a.m. Monday, according to the news release issued Thursday afternoon. Police were dispatched on a report of an adult found unconscious in the area of 400 South 600 West.

“Officers responded with the assistance of Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross and determined the person was not alive,” says a statement released by the Public Relations Unit of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Due to suspicious circumstances, the SLCPD Homicide Squad responded to investigate. The case was not initially classified as a homicide, pending further investigation and assistance from the Office of the Medical Examiner.”

An autopsy conducted later by the Office of the Medical Examiner determined the person’s death to be a homicide, the statement says.

Investigating officers searched the area for surveillance cameras and witnesses, the statement says. Now the department is reaching out to the general public.

“The SLCPD Homicide Squad is requesting assistance from the community. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-178180.”

The victim’s name, age and gender have not been released pending identification confirmation and family notification, the statement says.