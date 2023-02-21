Salt Lake City police seek tips on suspected armed robber

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing a business on Jan. 30.

The investigation started at 3:59 p.m. that day, a Monday, after dispatch took a call from an employee reporting a robbery at a business near 1400 South and 300 West.

“Responding officers secured the area, started looking for the suspect, and spoke with the employee,” says a statement issued Tuesday by SLCPD.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the man walked into the business and threatened the employee with a gun before leaving with merchandise.”

The employee reported no injuries.

The SLCPD released a photo of the man accused of robbing the business, saying, “he is considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference 23-21521.