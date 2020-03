SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have made a 32-year-old suspect the focus of their “Wanted Wednesday” feature.

“Today’s #WantedWednesday is Mario Regules, 32, wanted in a shots fired case,” an SLCPD post says.

“He has felony warrants & is wanted by a neighboring agency. He may be driving a green, ’03 Mustang with UT plate M974Y.

“Maybe he’s #socialdistancing, but if you know where he is, call us. Use caution.”