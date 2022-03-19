Salt Lake City Police seeks missing, endangered man; Silver Alert issued

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old man who suffers from a form of dementia.

Anthony Nowinski was last seen in the area of 100 E. South Temple at 10 a.m. Friday. He was shoeless, and wearing a black button-up shirt and light colored jeans.

Nowinski stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Anthony does not have the cognitive ability, to know where to go, and often does not know his name,” the SLCPD alert says.

Anyone with information on Nowinski’s whereabouts is asked to call the SLCPD at 801-799-4000. The case number is 22-48946.