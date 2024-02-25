Salt Lake City police share road safety tips after 3 serious crashes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are offering road safety tips following three serious crashes in Salt Lake City in the past week.

Police began investigating the first crash just after midnight Feb. 17 near 900 South and 300 West.

Police say a 24-year-old man crashed a Chevy Tahoe into a pedestrian, a car and a scooter in a parking lot.

The pedestrian was briefly pinned against a building and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Salt Lake City police said in a news release. The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Community members assisted the man and started life-saving efforts, police said. The driver of the Tahoe attempted to flee on foot, but community members chased him and held him down until officers arrived.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail.

The second investigation began about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, when officers responded to a crash with injuries near 700 E. Wilmington Ave.

Police say a 35-year-old man ran into the road and was hit by a truck. The driver attempted to avoid hitting the man and cooperated with police, according to the news release.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later upgraded his condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police responded to the third crash at 9:14 p.m. Friday and found a 28-year-old man on the ground near 600 North and 900 West.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital in critical condition, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police later learned the man had been hit while riding an e-bike, though it appears he illegally crossed the intersection on a red light and collided with a car.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

SLCPD shared the following safety reminders for road users: