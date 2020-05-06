Salt Lake City police warn 45 vehicles stolen in April, most in District 2

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Salt Lake City police are warning of an increase in stolen vehicles, most in District 2. Photo Courtesy: SLCPD

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning of an increase in stolen vehicles, most in District two.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department Wednesday morning said: “ALERT: In April, approximately 35 vehicles were stolen because the key was left in the car (glove box, hide-a-key, under floor mats). Another 10 were stolen while running and unoccupied. Many of these cases are from District two. #dontgiveawayyourcar #takeyourkeys #staywithyourcar.”

Other Stories of Interest:  Crews on scene of water main break north of Utah State Capitol

District two encompasses the southwest corner of Salt Lake City, between 1000 West and 7455 West and 2100 South and North Temple.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here