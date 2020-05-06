Salt Lake City police warn 45 vehicles stolen in April, most in District 2

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning of an increase in stolen vehicles, most in District two.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department Wednesday morning said: “ALERT: In April, approximately 35 vehicles were stolen because the key was left in the car (glove box, hide-a-key, under floor mats). Another 10 were stolen while running and unoccupied. Many of these cases are from District two. #dontgiveawayyourcar #takeyourkeys #staywithyourcar.”

District two encompasses the southwest corner of Salt Lake City, between 1000 West and 7455 West and 2100 South and North Temple.