Salt Lake City police warn motorists about dangers of drowsy driving

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding motorists about the dangers of drowsy driving following a three-car crash this week.

Salt Lake City police responded about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a crash at 2690 S. 700 East, where officers found the three involved cars and drivers, SLCPD stated in a news release Friday.

The driver of the vehicle with the most significant damage told officers she fell asleep while driving south on 700 East. Her vehicle drifted off the road and crashed into a fire hydrant, severing the hydrant from its base, police said.

“The impact caused the first car to go airborne, crash, roll, and then land upright. Upon landing, the car hit two other cars,” the release says. Those two vehicles sustained only minor damage, police said.

“Remarkably, the crash did not result in any serious injuries. Two people from two separate cars took themselves to the hospital,” the release says.

The crash caused significant travel delays for motorists headed south while officials investigated and cleaned up the crash, police said.

“According to published studies, most drowsy driving related crashes happen when there is only one person in the car. Factors that increase drowsiness include sleep patterns, work schedules, and driving conditions and environment.

“Research also shows opening windows or playing music, are ineffective measures for preventing drowsy-related crashes. Instead, the most effective preventive measure is proper rest,” the release says.

Police are advising motorists to avoid driving when tried.

“If you recognize yourself becoming less attentive, feeling tired, having difficulty keeping your eyes open, or detect slow reaction times, you should safely stop the car and allow your body a chance for rest.

“In some circumstances, it is recommended that the driver call a family member or friend to complete the trip. In other circumstances, if possible, the driver should consider leaving their car safely parked and then using ride-share to get home safely and then picking up their car after rest,” the SLCPD news release says.