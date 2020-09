SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning of a phone scam doing the rounds.

“Someone is making calls claiming to be a member of SLCPD and threatening jail if they do not return their call,” said a tweet from police Tuesday afternoon.

“SLCPD personnel will NOT call and threaten jail if you do not return a call, nor will we ever ask for money.”

Anyone who receives one of these calls is asked to report it to Salt Lake City P.D. at 801-799-3000.