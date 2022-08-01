Salt Lake City police warn public of unrecovered, loaded handgun in Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning the public of a discarded handgun, believed loaded, after a man accidentally shot himself Monday morning.

The investigation started at 7:11 a.m. when dispatch received information about a person with a gunshot wound near 300 W. 1300 South.

“Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and located a 19-year-old man inside a SUV with a shooting-related injury,” the SLCPD statement says. “Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and paramedics transported him to a hospital in serious condition.

“Officers are in the early stages of the investigation and are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the man was manipulating a handgun while driving his vehicle when it fired.”

After the shooting, the man tossed the gun from the vehicle in the area of 1300 South from State Street to 300 West, police say. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the handgun.

“The gun is described as a tan handgun and should be considered loaded. If located, do not touch the gun and immediately call 9-1-1,” the SLCPD statement says.

Gephardt Daily will share updates as they are released.