SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have welcomed two new K-9 officers and their handlers.

“They have been in Texas for 16 weeks, training to detect explosives,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “They will be a part of our bomb detection squad at the airport, helping to ensure safe travel for those using our new airport.”

For more information on the SLCPD K-9 unit click here.