Salt Lake City School District employee jailed for 15 alleged felony counts of crimes against children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An employee of the Salt Lake City School District has been arrested on 15 felony counts of exploiting, enticing or dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

Christian Travis Ward, 48, has been charged on suspicion of:

One count of enticing a minor by Internet or text, a second-degree felony

Four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

Nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony

“In late August 2019, the 48-year-old defendant engaged in an online conversation with (a person) who he thought was a 13-year-old female,” the probable cause statement says. “The conversation quickly turned into sex talk.”

The statement says Ward asked for photos of female private parts, and sent a picture of his. No meeting took place.

On Sept. 15 of this year, Ward engaged in an online conversation with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, the statement says.

“During the conversations, the defendant attempted to arrange a meeting, stating ‘What store do you live by? I could park and you could come out get in and go. Not for the weekend but like at what time? What school do you go to? The next week, Thursday at 10 a.m.’ This meeting never took place but the defendant continued to engage who he thought was a 14-year-old female.”

The statement says Ward again asked for photos of female private parts 11 times. In addition, Ward allegedly sent lewd pictures and video of himself. Ward alleged requested the person he thought to be a 14-year-old girl send him a video of the same kind of lewd act, the affidavit says.

“The defendant later admitted through conversation that he was the male in the video,” the statement says, adding that he also admitted requesting the intimate video.

“Defendant works for the Salt Lake School District in custodial services as an equipment repair technician which gives him access to children during the course of his duties,” the statement says. “Defendant was arrested on 10/23/2020. Post Miranda he admitted to conversing with what he thought was a 13- and 14-year-old female through various apps.”

Ward is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.