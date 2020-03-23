Salt Lake City School District launches new take-home meal program, designed to save parents time

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City School District launched a redesigned school meal program Monday in which student meals are served once a day.

A post on the school district’s website said:

We will have a “Lunch today, Breakfast tomorrow” program, which means families only need to make one trip to schools each day for student meals. This is important as we work to practice social distancing, and we hope it will also be more convenient for families to only come once a day for student meals.

The sack lunch can be eaten immediately, and the sack breakfast can be refrigerated to be eaten by your students tomorrow morning.

Student meals will be served each weekday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Meals for students will be served at the following locations:

Backman Elementary (South Parking Area – Enter from 1500 West)

601 N. 1500 West, Salt Lake City

Bryant Middle School (East Driveway – Enter from 800 East)

40 S. 800 East, Salt Lake City

Clayton Middle School (Southeast Driveway – Front of school)

1470 S. 1900 East, Salt Lake City

East High School (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 South)

840 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City

Edison Elementary (U-shaped Driveway – Located in front of school)

430 S. Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City

Escalante Elementary (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 North)

1810 W. 900 North, Salt Lake City

Franklin Elementary (Southeast Parking Area – Located at back of school)

1115 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City

Glendale Middle School (Northwest Parking Area)

1430 W. Andrew Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah

Highland High School (East Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

2166 S. 1700 East, Salt Lake City

Liberty Elementary (Southeast Parking Area)

1085 S. 300 East, Salt Lake City

Mary W. Jackson Elementary (Northwest Parking Area – Enter from 800 West)

750 W. 200 North, Salt Lake City

Meadowlark Elementary (Northeast Parking Area)

497 N. Morton Drive, Salt Lake City

Nibley Park School (West Parking – Located next to main entrance)

2785 S. 800 East, Salt Lake City

North Star Elementary (South Parking Area – Located next to South entrance)

1545 N. Morton Drive, Salt Lake City

Parkview Elementary (Northwest Parking Area)

970 S. Emery Street, Salt Lake City

Riley Elementary (South Parking Area)

1410 S. 800 West, Salt Lake City

Rose Park Elementary (West Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

1105 W. 1000 North, Salt Lake City

Salt Lake Center for Science Education (East Driveway/Parking Area)

1400 W. Goodwin Ave., Salt Lake City

West High School (U-shaped Driveway – Located North of building next to cafeteria entrance)

241 N. 300 West, Salt Lake City

Whittier Elementary (North Parking Area – Enter from Roberta Street)

1600 S. 300 East, Salt Lake City

For more information click here.