Salt Lake City School District, UTA partner to provide free passes to district students, faculty, staff

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — About 25,000 K-12 students, faculty and staff members in the Salt Lake City School District soon will be eligible for free bus passes starting with the 2022-2023 school year.

The passes are being provided through a partnership with Utah Transit Authority and the Salt Lake City School District. Passes will be valid for travel on UTA buses, TRAX, the S-Line Streetcar, and UTA On Demand.

Not covered by the pass will be FrontRunner, Ski Bus, paratransit and PC-SLC Connect. To ride FrontRunner, Ski Bus or PC-SLC Connect, pass holders may purchase an upgraded ticket upon boarding.

More details, including how qualified people can obtain a pass, will be released Thursday following a planned news conference with speakers from UTA, the school district and the Salt Lake City government.