Salt Lake City School District will hold in-person graduations this year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City School District will be holding in-person graduations this year, officials announced.

A letter from Salt Lake City School District Interim Superintendent Larry Madden says:

“I am excited to announce we are planning to hold in-person graduations for our seniors this year. Our large high school graduations — East, Highland, Horizonte, and West High Schools — will be held at the Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus. Graduation ceremonies for Innovations Early College High School, the Salt Lake Center for Science Education, and the Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts will be held at other locations.”

The schools will send specific details to their respective families and students, but Madden shared some guidelines for the ceremonies that will be held at the Huntsman Center.

Each student will be allowed to bring a maximum of four guests.

Additional guests will not be allowed, even outside the Huntsman Center.

Students will be given tickets that guests will need to attend graduation.

Masks must be worn by all students and guests.

Seating for students and guests will be socially distanced for the health and safety of all in attendance.

Ceremonies at the Huntsman Center will be live-streamed so other family members can watch online.

“We are excited for the opportunity to celebrate this year’s graduates,” the letter says. “As we finalize plans, we will list dates and times for each school’s graduation on our district calendar, and again, please look for more details to come from your student’s school.”

