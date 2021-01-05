Salt Lake City school evacuated due to possible gas leak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City school has been evacuated due to a reported gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

Dominion Energy officials said Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 1065 E. 700 South was evacuated at approximately 12:50 p.m. Salt Lake City Fire crews are also on scene.

The cause of the leak is being investigated.

Students returned for in-person learning at the school Monday.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.