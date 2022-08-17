Salt Lake City sets temperature record with 22nd 100-degree day of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The temperature hit 100 degrees at Salt Lake City International Airport for the 22nd time in 2022 on Tuesday, setting a new record for triple-digit days in a year, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s a hot one,” the NWS in Salt Lake City tweeted, noting Tuesday’s 100-degree day also tied the daily temperature record set in 2007.

It's a hot one. Tipping the scales at 100F for the day, KSLC checks in with a total of 22 days with triple digit temperatures for the year, exceeding the prior record of 21 days +tying the daily record high. Temperatures expected to hover in the upper 90s the next few days. #utwx pic.twitter.com/pEfRB0bjAX — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 16, 2022

Temperatures hit 100 degrees 21 times in 2021, tying the all-time record set in 1960 and matched in 1994, according to NWS.

No other triple-digit days are expected this week, with “temperatures expected to hover in the upper 90s the next few days,” the NWS tweeted.

The National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast for Salt Lake City International Airport includes highs of 95 degrees Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures dip into the mid-80s Friday and Saturday.