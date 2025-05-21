Salt Lake City Sheriff’s Office confirms link between Snowbird sexual assault case; Roy City PD officers placed on leave

SNOWBIRD, Utah, May 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that three Roy City Police officers are on leave after a medical emergency call from Snowbird Resort on May 14.

“The incident is now being investigated as a sexual assault,” said a brief news release issued on Monday by the Sheriff’s Office.

“To maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.”

Contacted Tuesday by Gephardt Daily, SLCSO Detective Arlen Bennett was tight lipped, but confirmed a connection.

“I know that three are on admin leave right now as a result of this investigation,” Bennett said.

Asked if the Roy officers were at the scene at Snowbird, Bennett said “that is information I do not have with me.”

A Roy City Police spokesman has not yet responded to an early afternoon call asking for any information regarding officers on leave.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details can be confirmed.