Salt Lake City shooting leads to police pursuit, fatal rollover at 900 S. 1100 East

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead, and two others injured, after a shooting, followed by a police chase in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning.

The investigation began at 12:16 a.m when SLC911 received information about a shooting in the vicinity of 923 South State Street, according to an SLCPD PR Unit press release.

“As officers arrived on scene, they saw a car leaving at a high rate of speed eastbound on 900 South,” the release said.

“Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over…”

Police pursued the vehicle until it crashed and rolled after “failing to navigate the roundabout” at 1100 East 900 South, while “traveling at a high rate of speed.”

“One of the car’s occupants died on scene,” police said. Another was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident prompted SLCPD to invoke “the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident (OICI) protocol after a pursuit ended in a crash with one person being killed.”

The three officers involved in the pursuit have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard procedure, the press release said.

The SLCPD press release also stressed officers involved in the chase “did not utilize any pursuit interventions, such as a ‘PIT maneuver’ or ‘stop sticks,’ and that “no officer used their firearm.”

During the course of their investigations police learned the shooting which started the entire episode “happened following a large party near 880 South Edison Street.”

Police say the victim was taken by paramedics to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who has photos or video of the events leading up to, during, and after the shooting and the pursuit and the crash.

“Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000.”

“This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers we face in our line of duty,” said Chief Mike Brown. “Based on preliminary information, it appears our officers were responding to a rapidly unfolding situation. I am very proud of the work our officers do to keep our community – and each other – safe.”