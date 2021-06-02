Salt Lake City suspect allegedly stabs man, later asks for knife back

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man allegedly stabbed another man, then later asked for the knife back.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Carlos Francisco Lucero, 18, is facing a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

The suspect allegedly walked into a shed in Salt Lake City Saturday, which was the residence of the victim. A woman was there that was known to Lucero, and the victim was asleep.

“A witness opened the door,” the statement said. “A/P pushed past the witness and began stabbing the victim, who was on the bed.”

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

After the incident, the statement said Lucero sent numerous texts to the woman, including one that said: “I would die… and kill for you,” and another that said: “Can I get my knife back tho??”

The statement said Lucero was apprehended by officers at a different location.

Detectives spoke to Lucero, and he allegedly admitted to pushing past the witness, entering the residence and stabbing the victim with a knife which he had on his person prior to arriving.

Lucero was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.