Salt Lake City synagogue defaced with hate symbol; police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted to Twitter on Sunday, sharing a photo of his synagogue defaced with a hate symbol. “A swastika scratched into the front window of a synagogue,” his post says. “May 2021. “Salt Lake City, Utah. “We will not cower in fear.”

Lt. Lisa Pasadlo, Salt Lake City Police Department, said police were notified Sunday in the 8 o’clock hour.

“The rabbi called this morning after discovering the hate symbol, what anyone would recognize as a hate symbol,” Pasadlo told Gephardt Daily.

The symbol was crudely etched into the exterior glass door of the synagogue.

“The investigation is continuing, and we hope to bring this person to justice,” Pasadlo said.

Pasadlo said surveillance footage recovered so far shows the vandalism was done at about 2 a.m. Sunday by one person, but due to the darkness, the suspect’s gender and status as a child or adult are not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPCPD at its non emergency number, 801-799-3000.

Just prior to Zippel’s tweet, posted above, he sent another, seemingly related tweet:

“But tell me more how this is about a land dispute….,” he wrote, in apparent reference to the current deadly conflict in Palestine.

Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall answered Zippel’s tweet with one of her own:

“Standing with you @UtahRabbi and Salt Lake City’s Jewish community against this act of hatred and intimidation,” she tweeted.