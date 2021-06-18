Salt Lake City teen drowns in Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City teen has drowned at Deer Creek Reservoir, Wasatch County Sheriff officials announced Thursday night.

“At about 4:50 p.m., our 911 Center received a call that a 17-year-old boy was swimming at Deer Creek Reservoir when he went underwater and did not surface,” says a Facebook post from the WCSO.

“Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Wasatch County Fire, State Parks officers and Sheriff’s deputies responded. Rescue crews located the young man, but despite their best efforts, he died at the scene.”

The teen and his family are from Salt Lake City, the post says. The incident occurred on the east side of the island.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of this young man and our hearts are with the family and friends so deeply affected,” the statement continues. “As we prepare for Father’s Day weekend, we recognize there will be many individuals and families on the roads and reservoirs.”

There are four reservoirs — Deer Creek, Jordanelle, Strawberry, and Currant Creek — in Wasatch County, the statement says.

“All very busy this time of year,” the post says. “We encourage those swimming and playing on the water to wear life jackets, be aware of their personal limitations on the water, and plan accordingly.

“We thank all of our first responders, including the 911 dispatchers and Search and Rescue Team, for working through these tragic situations and serving so well.”