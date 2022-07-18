Salt Lake City ties previously recorded heat record

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City has tied its high temperature since official temperatures were recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high temperature of 107 degrees Utah has tied its previous record, achieved in 1960 and 2006, according to the NWS Salt Lake City office.

So what is just ahead for Capitol City residents? Well, according to the NWS, 107 degrees is also the high for this week.

It predicts a low of 74 degrees tonight; Monday temperatures of 95 to 78 degrees; Tuesday temperatures of 95 to 74 degrees; Wednesday, 97 to 73 degrees; Thursday, 99 to 74; Friday, 98 to 73; and Saturday, 97 to 73.

Meanwhile, St. George will hit triple-digit highs all week, topping out at 106, the NWS predicts.

To check out predictions for your own area, go to the website, and type your location into the empty box on the top left of the page, then hit “go.”