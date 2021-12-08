Salt Lake City to hold 2nd annual Warm Clothing Drive Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City will hold its second annual Warm Clothing Drive in partnership with Volunteers of America Saturday.

The drive will benefit clients of the VOA Utah, said a tweet from SLC.gov.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City and County Building at 451 S. State St.

Items needed in adult men’s and women’s sizes are coats, jackets, sweaters, hats, gloves, blankets, sleeping bags that have been washed, and new socks and underwear.

There will be drive-thru drop-off option and masks are recommended.