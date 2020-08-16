Salt Lake City woman allegedly threw rocks at victim’s car, stabbed her with screwdriver

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City woman is facing felony assault charges after allegedly throwing rocks at another woman’s car and then stabbing her with a screwdriver.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Rikki Dawn Cruz, 36, is charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

According to the statement, an officer was flagged down on an “assault in progress” in the area of the 7-Eleven at 11 E. 1700 South Tuesday just before 9:45 p.m.

The suspect allegedly threw rocks at the victim’s car, the statement said. When she got out to confront the suspect, the victim was assaulted and stabbed with a screwdriver.

“As I pulled into the parking lot the victim was holding the A/P (accused person) down to the ground by her hair,” the statement said. “I ordered the A/P and victim to show me their hands. Both complied. I observed the A/P was holding a shiny metallic object in her right hand. I later discovered this object was a flat head screwdriver.”

The victim sustained stab wounds to her right ear and to her right arm.

“These injuries were of the exact size and shape of the screwdriver head which I observed the A/P holding,” the statement said.

It’s not clear whether the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Cruz was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with her bail set at $15,000.