Salt Lake City woman critically injured after letting ‘homeless’ man into residence, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a male assault suspect who allegedly attacked a woman in her residence early Sunday morning.

The SLCPD said they learned of the incident at 4:45 a.m. with reports of woman with a neck injury near 850 S. West Temple.

“Officers arrived on scene and located the woman and found her with a critical injury and bleeding heavily,” the police statement said. “First responders provided emergency first aid and paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital in critical condition.”

The woman underwent surgery, and her condition was upgraded to critical but stable.

“Initially, officers couldn’t determine what caused the woman’s injury. Officers established a crime scene as part of their investigation and began speaking with witnesses,” the SLCPD statement says. “The on-scene incident commander notified SLCPD detectives who immediately responded to assist with the investigation.”

The victim told officers she let a man in her residence and described him as being homeless.

“There’s no information at this time that indicates the woman or alleged assailant knew each other,” the police statement says. “The suspect, an unknown male, reportedly attacked the woman and then fled the residence.”

Detectives with the department’s robbery squad are conducting a follow-up investigation.

The SLCPD statement says a description of the suspect will be provided once it is available.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-22409.