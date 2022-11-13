Salt Lake City woman dead after climbing accident near Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City woman has died after a climbing accident in Grand County, at Morning Glory Arch.

Grand County dispatch was called at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, and rescue crews were sent to the scene, northeast of Moab. Responding were Grand County Sheriff‘s Office deputies, Search and Rescue members, Grand County EMS, National Park Service rangers, and Bureau of Land Management rangers.

At the accident location, they found “the unresponsive individual, who was later pronounced dead at the scene,” a Sheriff’s statement says.

“The deceased individual was identified as 21-year-old Emmalynn Thair Herbstritt, a canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City.”

The victim’s family has been notified, the statement says.