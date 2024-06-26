Salt Lake City woman gets prison time for stealing Amazon truck, packages

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah woman, Jaclyn Allred of Salt Lake City, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for stealing an Amazon delivery truck loaded with packages at an apartment complex in Taylorsville.

Allred, 38, was also sentenced to three years’ supervised release, and ordered by the court to pay $5,735.19 in restitution. The sentence comes after Allred admitted to stealing an Amazon delivery truck loaded with parcels in 2021, says a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

According to court documents and statements made at the change of plea hearing, Allred pleaded guilty in January 2024 to theft of interstate shipments, the statement says.

“On Nov. 15, 2021, Allred, aka ‘Giggles,’ stole an Amazon delivery truck loaded with packages in an apartment complex in Taylorsville, Utah,” the statement says. “The estimated value of the packages for delivery exceeded $1,000.

“Allred admitted that while the Amazon driver was delivering a package to an apartment, she unlawfully entered the van and drove off. At a church parking lot, Allred removed the packages and distributed them to others, therefore depriving the rightful owners of their parcels.”

Allred is one of five defendants charged in 2022, the statement says. Akanesi Tongia was sentenced to three years of supervised release in August 2023. Sentencing for Teofilo Franki Quintana is scheduled for August 2024. Catrina Cascarejo is scheduled for trial in December 2024 at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Charges against Anetone Simanu were dismissed after the defendant died in September 2023. Simanu was not in custody at the time of death.

The case was investigated jointly by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Taylorsville Police Department.

An Assistant United States Attorney from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah prosecuted the case.