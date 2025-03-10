Salt Lake City woman jailed for alleged abuse of step-child over tattoo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City woman was booked into jail Sunday for alleged child abuse with injury, intentional or knowing, a class A misdemeanor.

According to her arrest document, the 43-year-old woman allegedly assaulted her stepdaughter by pulling the girl’s hair and forcing her to the ground, face down, and causing a cut to her leg.

The complainant was the 16-year-old stepdaughter of the arrestee. Gephardt Daily is omitting the arrested woman’s name to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

“On arrival, I observed that (the woman) was highly intoxicated, had trouble negotiating her steps, and was not following officer instructions,” says a statement filed by the Salt Lake City Police officer.

“The complainant stated that she was giving her father a tattoo when (the woman) became upset that it was taking so long and that she was not going to be able to receive one because it was getting too late in the evening.”

The teen stated that her stepmother “took her dog and placed it into a truck in the garage and was going to drive away intoxicated. The complainant stated she went to the garage to get her dog back, and (her father’s wife) grabbed the complainant by the hair and placed her face down on the ground while she was yelling at her.

“The complainant stated that when she was forced to the ground she received a minor laceration on her leg.”

The woman was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system, where she remained incarcerated as of Sunday evening.