Salt Lake City woman jailed on arson charge

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City woman has been jailed after police say she set her apartment on fire.

“On June 2, 2023, AP (arrested party) intentionally and unlawfully set two separate fires using a handheld open flame in her occupied apartment building at 159 W. 300 South in Salt Lake City,” the Salt Lake City Police probable cause statement says.

“AP appears to be experiencing a psychotic break and is unable to distinguish between her imagination and real events. In this state, AP is a danger to herself and others.”

The suspect, Michelle De Cole, 53, was arrested after the Friday incident on suspicion of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony. She was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.