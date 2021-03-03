Salt Lake City’s Clark Planetarium reopens to visitors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City’s Clark Planetarium reopened to visitors Tuesday after closing temporarily in November.

“With COVID safety measures in place, the organization is ready to welcome patrons ‘Back 2 Space’ to enjoy exhibits and shows in the Hansen Dome and Northrop Grumman IMAX Theatres,” said a news release.

Patrons can enjoy Clark Planetarium’s free exhibits from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., seven days a week, and tickets to educational documentaries and star shows, shown in the afternoon, will be available for purchase for $7, the news release said, or free for planetarium members.

Space is limited and reservations are required and can be made here.

Guests must adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing recommendations. In addition, COVID-19 building capacity guidelines apply, so visitors are encouraged to make reservations early. Walk-in visitors will not be permitted at this time.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done during the last year — especially in regard to our online educational programming and community outreach efforts,” said Clark Planetarium Director Lindsie Smith. “But we also know the in-person experience — feeling the awe and wonder of space, science and discovery at the Planetarium — is irreplaceable.”