Salt Lake Co. DA files charges after alleged rape of juvenile by religious leader

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Armando Flores in connection with the alleged 2002 rape of a 14-year-old girl for whom he served as a branch president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The victim-survivor in the case … told police that when she was 14 years old, between Jan. 1, 2002, and Dec. 31, 2004, her family had recently joined a church and that the defendant was the local leader of that church and prevalent in her life. On three different days, the defendant is accused of sexual activity with the defendant,” the SLCo DA’s Office statement says.

“On one of those days, the defendant grabbed (the girl) from behind in a bear hug as she walked to seminary and told her to get in his truck,” the statement says.

“The defendant then drove her to a local park, pushed (the child) onto a bed in his truck, and raped her. The defendant then took the teen to school.”

Flores, 69, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of first-degree felony object rape, the statement says.

Previously, Flores was found guilty of the 2009 sexual battery and unlawful detention of a 17-year-old girl for whom he was the LDS branch president.

Salt Lake County District Attorney released the following statement regarding the newly filed 2002 case:

“The youth in our community should be able to trust the adults in their lives. We are here to help them flourish as they grow into adulthood, not hurt them and take advantage of their trust.

“We appreciate the courage the victim-survivor had to come forward. We will provide her with all the support this office can offer. If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has, please report it so it can be investigated.

“Once it is investigated it can be prosecuted, and the offender can be held accountable. You don’t have to suffer in silence.” Gill also noted that “All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

To reach the National Sexual Abuse Hotline, call 800-656-HOPE (4673).