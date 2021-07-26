Salt Lake Co. Sheriff’s SAR crews rescue hikers over holiday weekend

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews responded to multiple incidents over the weekend in which hikers were not seriously injured, but were in dire need of assistance.

The first call out was on Saturday.

“SLCOSAR were called out Saturday evening to assist a dehydrated and immobile hiker descending the Mt. Olympus trail,” a statement from the agency says. “Several teams were deployed to carry him back down to the trail head. Unified Fire Authority paramedics provided medical care for the patient.”

Another incident started at about noon on Sunday. Crews responded to two hikers stuck on the south slope of Mt. Superior.

“The adventurous young ladies had scrambled up the south slope of Superior until they couldn’t go further up or down,” the SLCo Search and Rescue statement says. “Several teams were deployed, using various approach routes, to reach the patients and help them off the mountain. Rope systems were used to belay the pair up to the real hiking trail.”

While organizing the Superior rescue, a hiker called for help from the top of the Wasatch along the Alpine Ridge, near Red Baldy. He began the day at the White Pine trail head but became stuck in steep and dangerous terrain while descending toward a basin above Silver Lake Flat, the SLCo SAR statement says.

“A team of rescuers was deployed to ride the Snowbird tram then hiked the ridge line past AF Twin Peaks and escort him back to LCC. Another team were prepared to drive up White Pine road to provide transport back down. Life Flight was available to fly over the area to assist if necessary. They spotted the patient and determined they could help.

“The helicopter landed on the ridge, medics walked to the patient, walked him back to the helicopter, and flew back to Alta where we were staged.”

All teams and patients from both Sunday rescues returned to base and were off the mountains around 6 p.m., the statement says.