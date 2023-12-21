Salt Lake County Animal Services offering free microchipping

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Animal Services shared the stories of three reunited pets thanks to microchips and announced a Christmas gift of free microchipping.

“These pets were reunited this holiday season back to their loving families!” the agency posted on social media with snapshots.

“To help ensure the safety and prompt return of your pets, we highly recommend equipping them with essential tools such as a collar with identification and a microchip.

“At Salt Lake County Animal Services, we are providing a wonderful opportunity for all pets residing in Salt Lake County to receive a complimentary microchip. Simply bring your pet to us during our operating hours from Tuesday to Saturday, between 10 AM and 6 PM, to have them microchipped.

“If you have any inquiries, please don’t hesitate to contact us at [email protected].” Veterinarians generally charge up to $50 for the surgically installed chips.