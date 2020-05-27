Salt Lake County announces first phase of recreation center openings

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Select recreation centers will begin opening with modified operations Monday, in accordance with the state’s Utah Together plan and guidance from the Salt Lake County Health Department.

“Openings are determined based upon staffing, and health order directives related to amenities,” said a news release from Salt Lake County. “Availability of our facilities is contingent upon our response to the COVID-19 health emergency. Updates will be provided as plans are finalized.”

In order to ensure the safety of patrons and staff, each recreation facility will be operated under new modified operating procedures in compliance with current state health guidelines, the news release said. All amenities will be subject to social distancing guidelines and dependent on the local status in the state’s plan.

Patrons are encouraged to contact facilities to make reservations as drop-in visits will be limited and subject to availability.

Opening Monday, June 1

County Ice Center, 5201 Murray Park Lane, Murray, 385-468-1650

Dimple Dell Fitness and Recreation Center, 10670 S. 1000 East, Sandy, 385-468-3355

Fairmont Aquatic Center, 1044 Sugarmont Drive, Salt Lake City, 385-468-1540

JL Sorenson Recreation Center, 5350 W. Main St., Herriman, 385-468-1340

Magna Recreation Center, 3270 S. 8400 West, Magna, 385-468-1835

Millcreek Community Center, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., Millcreek City, 385-468-1380

Northwest Recreation Center, 1255 Clark Ave., Salt Lake City, 385-468-1305

Salt Lake City Sports Complex, 645 S. Guardsman Way, Salt Lake City, 385-468-1925

Taylorsville Recreation Center, 4948 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, 385-068-1732

The new Draper Recreation Center and Draper outdoor pool will be open for the first time to the public on July 1. July 1 is also the target date for opening of all county-operated outdoor pools. The remaining recreation facilities will be opened when feasible.

Please visit recreation.slco.org or local recreation center social media accounts for updates. For other questions regarding phased openings call 385-468-1800 or email [email protected].