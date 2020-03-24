Salt Lake County arts venues will remain closed for performances through May 15

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announced Tuesday that arts venues will remain closed for performances through May 15.

It was previously announced on March 12 that locations including arts and other cultural facilities, senior centers, recreation centers and libraries would close.

A letter from Wilson issued Tuesday said:

“I am ordering the cancellation of all performances/events at the Salt Lake County Arts venues including Abravanel Hall, Capitol Theatre, Eccles Theatre and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. They will remain closed for performances through May 15. This closure is pursuant to the Emergency Declaration I issued on March 6, in order to protect the citizens of Salt Lake County.”

