Salt Lake County children’s voice coach arrested for investigation of child sex abuse

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man who works as a children’s voice coach has been booked into jail after allegedly trying to arrange to have sex with a 5-year-old boy.

Jordan C. Hutchings, 25, has been arrested for investigation of two counts of sodomy on a child and one count of enticing a minor by internet or text, his probable cause statement says. The first two charges are likely to be amended to “attempted” because no child was assaulted.

On Aug. 16, Hutchings “used the internet and text messaging to attempt to sodomize an individual the defendant believed to be a 5-year-old boy,” says his probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“The defendant was arrested when he arrived at the arranged location.”

Hutchings was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and ordered to be held without bail.