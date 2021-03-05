Salt Lake County Councilman backpedals after broadside against equality movements stirs public anger

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County Councilman is backpedaling after being rebuked for posting a broadside on social media suggesting “the left” won’t be happy until differences in skin color, gender, nationality and muscle mass are eliminated in American society — something his now deleted post reveals he believes is a bad thing.

“They won’t be happy until we are as miserable as they are,” Councilman David Alvord’s diatribe reads.

Alvord — who represents District 2, which includes parts of Herriman, Riverton, South Jordan, West Jordan, Copperton, Kearns and Magna — has since removed the post. His words appear to attack people’s efforts to move culture toward racial, gender, economic and other categories of equality.

You can read it, in full, below:

“The left won’t be happy until we each have light brown skin, exactly alike, (or else there will remain someone whiter than another).

“They won’t be happy until there are no males, no females, and we each have the same muscle mass, brains, talents and energy. They won’t be happy until we each live in the same sized residential pod, and will still get angry if someone paints their pod better than another, or adds a wing to their pod.

“They won’t be happy until we are all bi-sexual and in non-committed relationships. If they see you pair off, in any arrangement, they will say you’re being to exclusive and elitist.

“They won’t be happy until we have no children, and simply have new humans arrive in labs and immediately put into a school for collectivism and indoctrination.

“They won’t be happy until se see our population decline to the equity with the spotted owl or the exotic salamander.

“They won’t be happy until no one smiles more than another, no one laughs more than another. They won’t be happy until there are no jokes, since most human derives from human foibles in one way or another.

“They won’t be happy until we are as miserable as they are.

“The truth is, they won’t ever be happy. At some point, we have to live our lives and tune them out. Not to say they haven’t done some good things in the past, but this equity movement if taken to its logical conclusion will ruin life for everyone.”

In a later post, Alvord wrote that by the left, me meant “counter culture.”

Dictionary.com defines cancel culture as “the popular practice of withdrawing support for (canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive. Cancel culture is generally discussed as being performed on social media in the form of group shaming.”

Reactions

The post, shared widely over social media, drew strong reactions, many of them angry, from citizens. A concerned response came from some people highly placed in Utah’s government.

The following joint statement was sent out at 3:28 p.m. Thursday by Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, by Diversity and Inclusion Officer Efren Corado Garcia, and by Pastor Corey Hodges, who serves as Chair of the Council on Diversity Affairs:

“Salt Lake County is a community that has a long history as being welcoming and inclusive. At Salt Lake County government, we dedicate ourselves to building a community and a government where the principles of diversity and inclusion are not deemed extreme or out of reach, but rather are the ideals we embrace and strive toward. Yet many in our community continue to experience biases and inequities in a spectrum ranging from age to race to socioeconomic discrimination, just to name a few.

“As a new member of the Council, Council Member Alvord may not be fully aware of Salt Lake County’s commitment. Statements, such as those shared by Council Member Alvord, negate the suffering of those historically marginalized and promote attitudes that perpetuate the very inequities that systematically neglect the wellbeing of those who need our help the most.

“The comments shed light on why it is important for us to continue our work towards a better understanding of equity and inclusion in the community. Through the Mayor’s Council on Diversity Affairs, we will continue to promote dialogue and collaboration as we work toward meaningful and sustainable change that bring us closer to becoming an inclusive and accessible community that supports the uniqueness and individuality of all residents.

“We are leaders in a world already suffering. We must rally to give one another hope, not to take it away.”

Alvord response

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday night, Alvord sent out a news release with a new statement:

“Social media is a place for ideas and conversation. My post was meant to engage discussion about where ‘cancel culture’ is heading, which I believe has a dangerous destination. The examples I came up with were simply hyperbole meant to illustrate why cancel culture is problematic.

“I recognize that as an elected official, words take on extra meaning and significance. I would like to apologize for any who misunderstood my intentions. I assure you that I don’t hold any ill will towards anyone.

“As the representative for District 2, I care about all residents and look forward to your engagement and input as the many policy issues arise.”