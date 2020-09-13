Salt Lake County crews assist injured speed wing pilot

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews assisted an injured speed wing pilot between Mount Superior and Monte Cristo Thursday morning.

SLCOSAR was called out just after 10:05 a.m. on a report of an injured pilot who hiked to the summit of Mount Superior first thing in the morning with a group of people that went up to fly off, according to a Facebook post.

“Several of them launched and flew off the ridge without any incident,” the post said. “The injured pilot stumbled on launch and took a tumble about 40 yards down the slope towards Little Cottonwood Canyon and injured his knee. The other remaining three friends who had not yet launched brought him back up to the ridgeline and called for help. Search and Rescue deployed a team of three as a hasty team.”

A helicopter was called to see if they could assist in getting the patient off the 11,000-foot ridgeline.

“Team one arrived at the patient and was able to do an assessment and immobilize the knee in preparation for the hoist,” the post said. “DPS was able to come in and do a hoist off the ridge and get our patient off the mountain. Team one then walked back with the other three remaining pilots. Everyone was safely off the mountain around 4 p.m.”