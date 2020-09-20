Salt Lake County crews assist injured trail runner in Millcreek Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County crews spent hours rescuing an injured trail runner in Millcreek Canyon Saturday.

Member of the Salt Lake County Search and Rescue team were called to the top of the Thayne Canyon Trail Saturday just after 4:10 p.m. with reports of a trail runner with a possible broken ankle.

“The individual had started his run near the S-Curve area in Big Cottonwood Canyon with friends and had been running for several hours when near the top of Thaynes he said he heard a bone snap in his ankle,” said a Facebook post from SLCOSAR.

Search and Rescue sent five teams in total to bring the patient off the mountain using a litter and wheel. It took several hours to get the patient down and he was then transported by friends and family to a local hospital for treatment.

All teams got off the mountain around 8:30 p.m.