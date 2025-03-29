Salt Lake County D.A. praises passage of ‘Ashley’s Law’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 28, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill is commending Gov. Spencer Cox’s signing of HB 127, also known as Ashley’s Law.

The new law means those convicted of rape, object rape, or forcible sodomy against incapacitated individuals face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison

“This law is named in honor of Ashley Vigil, one of the most innocent and vulnerable victims ever encountered by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office,” according to a news release from the DA’s office.

“Ashley, a beloved presence to all who knew her, suffered from Rett Syndrome and was tragically raped and sexually abused by her stepfather.

“Although Ashley was an adult, she was unable to resist or report the abuse. She deteriorated rapidly after the assault and passed away before her attacker was sentenced. Despite the severity of these crimes, the maximum penalty at the time was only 5 years to life.”

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office extends its deepest gratitude to Paula Vigil, Ashley’s mother, for her unwavering advocacy and determination. Paula has been a tireless champion for those who need protection the most.

“Ashley’s law goes to the heart of our mission as prosecutors—to protect the most vulnerable among us. Ashley could neither protect nor advocate for herself. The defendant in her case violated one of society’s most fundamental principles: do no harm. Yet, when he was convicted, his punishment did not fit the gravity of the crime,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

“With this new law, we now have a punishment that fits this crime. Let this serve as a warning to anyone who seeks to harm those who cannot defend themselves: We will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”